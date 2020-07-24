Lebanon on Friday recorded 147 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 3,404.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that 119 cases were recorded among locals, while the other 28 cases were imported.

The ministry said that 8,719 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, including 2,895 at Beirut International Airport.

It added that 101 patients are being hospitalized, including 21 in the Intensive Care Units.

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded 3 coronavirus-related fatalities, rising the death toll nationwide to 46.

Source: Al-Manar English Website