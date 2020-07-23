Iran’s health minister said a homegrown vaccine for the novel coronavirus has successfully passed the initial tests.

In comments at an online ministerial meeting of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region on Wednesday, Saeed Namaki said Iran has achieved remarkable success in producing the coronavirus vaccine.

“(It has) passed the initial tests and (we) hope to reach promising stages,” the official added.

He also highlighted Iran’s success in synthesizing the medicine for treatment of the coronavirus despite the pressure of cruel sanctions, saying two local pharmaceutical companies are going to supply hospitals across the country with Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used for the treatment of COVID-19.

Namaki also expressed Iran’s readiness for cooperation with regional nations in the fight against COVID-19, saying Tehran has repeatedly informed the friends, neighbors, and regional states that it is prepared to share experiences in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Tasnim News Agency