The Israeli military units deployed on Lebanon’s border have been hiding away since Hezbollah announced one of its fighters was claimed by the Zionist aerial attack on Damascus Monday night, Al-Manar reporter.

The reporter added that Zionist military drills in Shebaa Farms cause a fire in the area, noting that the UK ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, was detected touring the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.

Latest media reports noted that one Zionist soldier was killed in a vehicle crash near Lebanon’s border.

Source: Al-Manar English Website