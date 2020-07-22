Imam Khamenei made his statements during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Tuesday evening.

“Iran has never had and never will have any intention to meddle in Iraq’s affairs. Iran seeks a dignified, independent Iraq with its territorial integrity and internal unity and cohesion protected,” said Ayatollah Khamenei, according to his official website.

“Iran is certainly against anything that weakens Iraq. The US outlook concerning Iraq is exactly the opposite of our outlook because the US is the enemy in the true sense of the word and opposes an independent, strong Iraqi government elected by popular vote.”

In this visit, Leader of the Islamic Revolution called relations between Iran and Iraq ‘amicable and friendly’ due to the rich historical, religious, cultural commonalities and emphasized that the security, dignity, regional authority and improvement of the situation in Iraq is of paramount importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is certainly against what can undermine and weaken the Iraqi government.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Iran does not interfere in Iraqi relations with the United States, adding, “Iran expects Iraqi officials to recognize the nature of the United States and know that presence of the US in any country is the source of corruption and destruction.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Iraqi government, Parliament to pursue expulsion of the US forces from the region, because, presence of Americans in the region causes insecurity both in the region, he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.