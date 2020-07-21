The Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation issued a statement which announced that Israeli enemy drones violated southern Lebanon airspace and flew over several towns.

“An Israeli enemy reconnaissance plane violated the Lebanese airspace over over the town of Mais Al-Jabal on 20/7/2020 at 12.50, carried out circular flights over the southern regions, and then left the Lebanese atmosphere at 20.10 hours from above the town of Kfer Kela.”

“At 13.20, a similar enemy drone violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of Kfer Kela, carried out circular flights over the southern region, and then left at 18.50 from above said town.”

“At 14:20, a similar enemy drone violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of Naqoura, carried out circular flights over the southern region, and then left the airspace at 14:55 over the town of Rmeish.”

“At 20.05, a similar enemy drone violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of Kfer Kela, carried out circular flights over the southern region, and then left the Lebanese airspace at 20.30 over said town.”

Source: NNA