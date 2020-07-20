The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will grant Lebanon two fully-equipped PCR laboratories to be delivered to Hariri Governmental University Hospital, and the Military Hospital, under the auspices of Minister of Public Health Dr. Hamad Hassan.

The announcement was made following a meeting on Monday at Hassan’s office with Director General of the Lebanese Atomic Energy authority, Dr. Bilal Nassouli, and other concerned officials.

For his part, Hassan said that the grant falls within the framework of cooperation between Lebanese institutions and departments to achieve the most ideal goal in protecting the society from the Coronavirus pandemic, “whether at the extreme peak of the first wave or later in the second wave.”

“The laboratory to be provided to Hariri Hospital will raise its capacity to conduct two hundred PCR tests daily; this grant comes in a timely manner in line with the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, the increasing number of visitors from abroad arriving in the country through Rafic Hariri International Airport, as well as the increasing field checks by the Ministry of Health,” Hassan said.

