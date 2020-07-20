Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri received this afternoon at the Center House, the General Director of the General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim.

After the meeting, Ibrahim said: “I had the honor today to meet with former Prime Minister Hariri and I think that there is no reason to say why I visit him. This visit to him is normal, it is not the first time and will not be the last. I come constantly to this honorable house and visit Prime Minister Hariri. There is no reason to be surprised or ask about my presence in this house.”

Question: Today, you are visiting the Center House while there is confusion around what Prime Minister Hassan Diab said “concerning comments we got from the Arab brothers” and that some people conveyed these comments. It seemed that after your tour, you conveyed them to the prime minister, especially since all communication is cut between him and the Arab countries. Were you the link?

Ibrahim: First, Prime Minister Hariri, whether he is in the government or in the opposition, is keen on Lebanon, its stability and prosperity, and this is not strange for the Hariri family and not only for former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. It is inherited from martyr Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. Furthermore, the relations between Prime Minister Diab and the Arab countries are not cut, and there are certainly contacts taking place between them. The prime minister expressed his surprise at this matter and said that he did not and does not implicate anyone, and specifically not Prime Minister Hariri. He did not accuse Prime Minister Hariri, who is the keenest on Lebanon, its stability and prosperity and we all know that.

Question: Did you reach a result in your tour?

Ibrahim: I previously said that I did not ask for help, but rather asked for the creation of a common economic space between us and the countries that I visited, in order to secure trade exchange or a common economic interest between Lebanon and the countries I visited.

Question: Did you reach any result?

Ibrahim: Hopefully, we will reach a result.

Question: Why did you take this tour now and why you in particular?

Ibrahim: I think that all of Lebanon knows that we are going through a difficult economic and financial crisis and we had to react. As for why me, you have to ask the person who asked me to do this.

Question: During your visit to the Saudi Ambassador, it was said that the Saudi response is that Lebanon should return to the Arab lap, and then other matters would be discussed. It looked as if Saudi response to your request would lead to responses from the other Arab countries

Ibrahim: I already said that I accepted the invitation of the Saudi ambassador, and what happened between me and him remains between us, and I am not used to meet anyone and then announce the minutes of the meeting.

Question: It was said that the meeting with the Saudi ambassador was not encouraging and positive?

Ibrahim: What was said and what happened during the meeting are two different things.

Question: What did you tell Prime Minister Hariri today?

Ibrahim: I came to visit him as usual.

Source: NNA