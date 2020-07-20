The Lebanese doctor Loai Ismail, 32, died Monday after contracting the coronavirus, marking the first pandemic-related death for a doctor in Lebanon.

It is worth noting that the late doctor had been working in the intensive care unit at the Lebanese Italian Hospital in Tyre, southern Lebanon.

The Public Health Minister, Dr. Hamad Hasan, warned that Lebanon has become in a very serious phase of the pandemic, highlighting the importance of wearing masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

Source: NNA