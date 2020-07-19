Head of the Higher Shiite Islamic Council in Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan, addressed Sunday the nation on the anniversary of 2006 War, hailing and greeting the martyrs and victory makers “who have protected the dignity and pride of all the Lebanese.”

Sheikh Qabalan stressed that absurdity and crookedness characterize all those who voice sympathy with the traitors who collaborated with the Israeli enemy under various pretexts, warning against intersecting plans with the foreign schemes based on imposing the economic siege on Lebanon and stirring sedition among the various Lebanese parties.

Sheikh Qabalan emphasized that neutrality in the logic of Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ means aligning with the right and facing oppression, noting that who follows this path may never lose.

