Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) Head, MP Gibran Bassil, said on Sunday, at the end of his meeting with the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rahi, in Diman, that the FPM supported Lebanon’s neutrality, noting that he applied this approach at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Neutralization is a subjective decision, and distancing is a decision that is required of us and others,” Bassil added.

“Neutralism is a decision we have taken and should be implemented with the aim of taking a strategic position, in order to reach a local consensus, otherwise we will face internal problems,” he went on.

In this regard, the MP also called for “securing an international umbrella to include countries that respect and implement neutrality, and neighboring countries must recognize this principle.”

He added that he supports the neutrality that preserves Lebanon and its unity and protects its strength in facing Israeli ambitions and eliminating the weighty burden of the Syrian displacement.

Bassil concluded by saying that Lebanon is basically a point of convergence and a bridge linking both East and West together, and characterized by its system of cultural openness and integration, as well as a role model of coexistence between religions and cultures, which ensures the stability of the country.

Source: NNA