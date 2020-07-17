Israeli water infrastructure was reportedly targeted by hackers several times in the past weeks, the second such attack since April, media have cited Israeli Water Authority as saying.

“These were small specific drainage facilities in the agricultural sector that were immediately and independently repaired by the local authorities. It did not cause any damage to the service, and had no real effect,” the authority was quoted by the Ynet news website as saying in a press release.

Thursday’s attack was aimed at agricultural pumps in the Upper Galilee as well as water facilities in the Zionist entity’s center.

The officials did not point at any possible suspects behind the attack. In spring, the Water Authority structures were hit by another cyberattack, with Israeli media accusing Iranian hackers of being behind the attack.

Source: Sputnik