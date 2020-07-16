Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Sheikh Hasan Rouhani, held on Thursday a phone conversation on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), joint energy projects, Syria and the coronavirus response, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Rouhani confirmed their intention to continue coordinating their effort toward peace and the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria, according to the Kremlin statement.

“Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin briefed each other on the measures implemented for countering the spreading of the coronavirus infection. They agreed to continue cooperation on the fight against the pandemic, including between the ministries of health,” the Kremlin concluded.

