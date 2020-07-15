French President Emmanuel Macron recently had a rather close encounter with protesters as he and his wife Brigitte were taking a stroll in the Tuileries garden Tuesday evening, with footage of the encounter emerging on social media.

In the video, the French head of state can be seen being booed by protesters before eventually engaging in a conversation with them, even as his security detail strives to keep them away from their charge.

The encounter between the French president and protesters apparently took place late on 14 July, in the vicinity of the Tuileries Palace.

