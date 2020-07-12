Kremlin said on Sunday that relations between Russia and the US have deteriorated to “virtually” their lowest point in history and the overall situation is “dire”.

“The situation is dire with regard to bilateral relations and, probably, in terms of the responsibilities of our two countries for multilateral affairs, first and foremost over arms control and global stability”, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented further.

Russian President Vladimir Putin separately commented on the state of US-Russian relations, saying that they are heavily affected by the domestic political processes within the US. He added that the very same processes are also taking their toll on the rest of the world as the US remains the biggest economy and the biggest country in terms of military and nuclear might.

The Russian strongman went on to highlight the continuing “standoff in the global economic arena” and opined that the use of economic measures, tariffs, or sanctions as a tool of containing competitor-states will continue by the countries, who “deem themselves global leaders and want to maintain these positions”.

Source: Agencies