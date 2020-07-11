Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem. Sheikh Qassem stressed that the military capabilities of the Islamic Resistance have dramatically increased since 2006 war, adding that the Israeli enemy has recognized this fact which eliminates the occurrence of a new confutation in the short term.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah and allies will confront the US pressures which aim at causing a political vacuum in Lebanon, eliminating the possibility of the government resignation.

His eminence added that Hezbollah command has set a number of hard choices in case the the US administration decides to step up the economic siege on Lebanon, emphasizing, “We will emerge victorious.”

Sheikh Qassem underscored the importance of activating the productive sectors in improving the Lebanese economy, adding that diversifying tracks in this regard is badly needed.

Source: Al-Manar English Website