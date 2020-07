The Lebanese Public Health Minister Dr. Hamad Hasan pointed out that the competent authorities will prosecute and impose high fines on the violators of the home quarantine and the state of the general mobilization.

Dr. Hasan’s statement came after one of the coronavirus patients infected a large number of people after he violated the social distancing rules.

Lebanon recorded Thursday 66 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 2011.

Source: Al-Manar English Website