A Large number of youths and university students gathered Friday near the US embassy in Awkar in commendation of its intervention in the Lebanese domestic affairs.

The protesters raised the Resistance flags, chanting slogans against the US policy in the region.

The participants also burnt the US flag and the photo of the ambassador Dorothy Shea.

Security forces have cordoned off all entrances leading to the embassy’s building.

Some protesters threw stones at security forces after they failed to trespass the barbed wires in the embassy’s vicinity.

