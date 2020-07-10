Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday stated that the risk of a global nuclear confrontation has increased significantly, stressing that global security had deteriorated because Washington is dismantling the global arms control system.

“I agree that nuclear risks have recently increased substantially, that the security situation, international strategic stability are openly deteriorating. The reasons are also obvious to everyone: the US wants to regain global dominance and achieve victory in what they call the rivalry of the great powers”, he explained.

Lavrov also commented on the trade war between China and the United States, noting that Russia sees no profit in the standoff. He also said the methods Washington is using to force Beijing into strategic stability talks are less than polite.

“There are very, very worrying signs that, despite these signs of hope which must be cherished, US officials are increasingly making it personal, and in a very harsh form. This shows a high level of tension from both sides. And this high level is very worrying”, the minister said.

He expressed hope that “common sense will prevail and this will not reach the point of no return”.

The minister also said that the destiny of the New START Treaty is now clear, as Washington has decided not to extend it. The New START treaty, signed in 2010 is set to expire in February next year. The US has been insisting that China should join Washington and Moscow on nuclear talks, but Beijing has repeatedly said it is not interested.

Source: Sputnik