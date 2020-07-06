Tehran has built underground missile cities along the country’s entire southern shores, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said on Sunday, warning of a “nightmare for Iran’s enemies”.

“Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran’s enemies,” Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told the Sobh-e Sadeq weekly.

“We [in the Iranian Armed Forces] have underground cities, which house both vessels and missiles,” says the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy.

“Our shoreline is equipped with weapons and there is no chanting about it,” he said.

Tangsiri noted that the IRGC Navy has formed a marine Basij force, which is positioned along a 2,200-km coastline (excluding the Iranian islands), and so far 428 flotillas, including more than 23,000 military personnel, have been organized.

The enemy knows that there are underground cities belonging to the Army and the IRGC along the Persian Gulf and Makran coasts, but it has no accurate information in that regard, he said.

“But another thing I am going to say [to enemies] with certainty is that we are present everywhere in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and … in places you cannot even imagine. We are your nightmare,” Tangsiri added.

He emphasized that the IRGC Navy has full information command in the Persian Gulf and is precisely aware of and monitors the location of every ship from its entrance through the Strait of Hormuz to its exit.

“This is not just a slogan. We have long-range missiles and they [enemies] should wait to hear further news about long-range missiles and vessels they cannot even imagine.”