Lebanon on Sunday recorded eighteen more COVID-19 cases and another death, the Public Health Ministry announced in its daily report, raising the country’s tally to 1,873.

Sunday’s fatality takes the death toll to 36. The report indicated, however, that the number of recoveries has meanwhile reached 1,311.

Eleven of the new cases were recorded among residents of al-Mreijeh, Bourj al-Barajneh, Ain el-Rummaneh, Ras al-Metn, Jdeidet al-Metn, Chehim, Gharifeh, Samqaniyeh, al-Amrousiyeh, Ras Masqa and Baalbek.

The seven expats have meanwhile arrived from Sierra Leone, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Ivory Coast and Kuwait.