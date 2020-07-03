Speaker of the House of House, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed the Iraqi ministerial delegation, which included Minister of Oil and Industry, Hussein Abdul-Jabbar, and Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Karim al-Khafaji, in the presence of Lebanon’s Ministers of Industry and Agriculture, Imad Habbullah and Abbas Mortada.

“We briefed the House Speaker on this morning’s talks with the Lebanese government. (…) Moreover, Speaker Berri attached great importance to the ongoing cooperation in the fields of health services provided by Lebanese health institutions to Iraqis. In this framework we broached the possibility of exerting joint efforts between the two countries to reduce the cost of said services when offered to Iraqi nationals,” said Abdul-Jabbar.

“We’ve also discussed the economic frameworks that can be applied to develop cooperation between the two countries, and we affirmed that the Iraqi government is ready to facilitate all the agreements that would make use of Lebanese expertise and technical capabilities,” the Iraqi Minister added, noting that the Lebanese could also benefit from Iraq’s rising market.

As for Lebanon’s Minister of Industry, he said that the meeting with the Iraqi delegation came as a culmination of the meetings that were held throughout the day —- in an attempt to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

“We discussed cooperation prospects between Lebanon and Iraq, especially in the areas of Agriculture, agricultural and chemical industries, iron, in addition to oil and other fields,” Hoballah added.

Source: NNA