The Lebanese army indicated on Thursday that the Lebanese side partaking in the UNIFIL-chaired tripartite meeting had warned against the Israeli enemy decision to start gas and oil explorations off Lebanon’s maritime borders.

“An extraordinary tripartite meeting was held today in Ras Naqoura under the chairmanship of UNIFIL General Commander, Major General Stefano Del Col, in presence of a delegation of officers of the Lebanese Armed Forces,” the LAF said in a statement.

“The meeting tackled the latest events that took place along the Blue Line, in addition to the maritime and air violations,” it indicated.

“The Lebanese side has reiterated its commitment to resolution 1701 in all its provisions,” it added.

“It also highlighted the obligation that Israeli enemy troops withdraw from all the occupied lands,” the statement continued.

“The Lebanese side expressed its holding onto its maritime rights, and warned against the dangers of the Israeli exploration decision,” it concluded.

Source: Al-Manar English Website