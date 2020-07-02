During the cabinet session held at the Grand Serail in Beirut, Prime Minister Hassan Diab indicated that local and international parties are involved in besieging Lebanon, adding that the deterioration of the national currency’s exchange rate against the US dollar has become an exposed plot.

“They demand that we carry out the needed reforms. while they protect the corrupts.”

Diab chairs the cabinet session, attended by Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, and Head of the Banks Association, Salim Sfeir.

Source: Al-Manar English Website