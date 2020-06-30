Urgent Matters Judge in Tyre, Mohammad Mazeh, submitted Tuesday his resignation after he was informed that his file had been referred to the judicial inspection.

Judge Mazeh had vowed to resign in case of referring his file to the Judicial Inspection after he issued on Saturday a decision which bans media outlets from hosting the US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

The judge based his decision on the repetitive statements made by Shea to interfere in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and provoke the various Lebanese segments against Hezbollah.

Shea appeared Monday before the foreign minister Nassirf Hitti who had summoned her to inform her about the complete rejection of her interference in the Lebanese domestic affairs.

Source: Al-Manar English Website