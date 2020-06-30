Iran’s President Hasan, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Rouhani Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a video conference on July 1 to discuss the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said on June 30.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said told the video conference will see Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani make “three statements” before discussing Syria in private.

The call will take place around 1100 GMT, Peskov said.

The three countries held talks in the Kazakh capital Astana in 2018, aimed at reducing tensions in Syria.

Source: Al-Manar English Website