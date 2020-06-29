Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top coalition partner Benny Gantz said on Monday that a July 1 target date to begin discussing proposed annexation of occupied West Bank land was “not sacred”.

Zionist defense minister’s remarks, made during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador David Friedman and White House adviser Avi Berkowitz, threw doubt on prospects for a unified Israeli approach to President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Washington wants Gantz on board for the plan, which envisages Israel annexing Zionist settlements and the Jordan Valley, and a ‘Palestinian state’ established under strict conditions elsewhere in the West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar English Website