The Lebanese President General Michel Aoun Monday described the Israeli move to excavate gas on Lebanon’s marine border as very serious, stressing that the Zionist enemy to “infringe on our territorial waters”.

President Aoun had received Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh, today at Baabda Palace, and discussed with him BDL measures in tackling the monetary situation in the country.

Salameh said that he briefed the President about the details of establishment of the electronic platform for exchange operations, through “Sayrafa” application, which aims to control US Dollars trading prices during any purchase.

Source: Al-Manar English Website