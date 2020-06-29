The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled three new domestically-manufactured military equipment as part of efforts to enhance the country’s defense might.

In an interview with Tasnim, the director of the Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force, General Ali Koohestani, said one of the unveiled products is “Qare’a”, a lightweight composite material disposable rocket launcher designed to target fortifications.

He said the 8-kilogram launcher enjoys the technology of soft launching which is a method of launching a missile in such a way that the rocket motor ignites outside of the launch tube; the missile is ejected non-explosively.

The weapon is produced in an 80mm caliber version and its effective range is 250 meters, the general said.

He added that the second product is the “Nafez-2” (Penetrator) anti-armor launcher.

The man-portable recoilless launcher weighs 19 kilograms. It can use anti-armor and anti-fortification ammunition, he stated.

Another major achievement unveiled recently by the IRGC is a high-precision sniper rifle dubbed “Ashtar”, the General said.

Ashtar has a caliber of 7.62×64 millimeters. Its effective range is 800 to 1000 meters and it has a zoom scope of 24X, he added.

Source: Tasnim