Hamas Palestinian Resistance movement voiced determination to confront Israeli plans to annex areas of West Bank and Jordan Valley, after Israeli warplanes struck positions in the Gaza Strip late Friday.

Security sources in Gaza told AFP there were strikes in the area of Khan Yunis, at the southern tip of the Palestinian territory of two million inhabitants.

For its part, the occupation army confirmed the strikes, claiming they were in response to the launching of two rockets from Gaza.

Commenting on the strikes, Hamas’ spokesman Hazem Qassem said the “Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip tonight is an extension of the aggression against Palestinians in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the West Bank.”

“It will only increase our resolve to deal with the West Bank annexation plan,” the spokesman said in a statement.

