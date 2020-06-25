Lebanon registered on Thursday 18 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 1,662.

Ministry of Public Health announced in its daily report that 15 cases were recorded among residents in Lebanon, while the other 3 cases were imported.

It added that a total of 2,063 PCR tests were conducted in 34 laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours, noting that the number of recoveries reached 1,144.

No new fatalities were registered over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, keeping the toll of corona-related deaths at 33.

Source: Al-Manar English Website