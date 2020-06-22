Lebanese delegation held on Monday the fourteenth meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The Lebanese negotiating delegation, chaired by Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, held its 14th meeting with the IMF,” National News Agency (NNA) cited a statement by the ministry.

The meeting mainly focused on the role of the Civil Service Council and its powers, the statement said, adding that discussions will be followed up upcoming Thursday.

Lebanon officially asked for IMF assistance earlier in May, with talks are based on a government rescue plan which maps out tens of billions of losses in the financial system.

Source: NNA (edited by Al-Manar English Website)