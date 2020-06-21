Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the “deafening silence” of the so-called champions of the human rights in Europe and beyond once again shows their “insincerity” and “hypocrisy”.

“While the US regime is denying the right of breath to its own people & brutally suppressing the peaceful protests, the ‘deafening silence’ of the so-called champions of the human rights in Europe & beyond, demonstrates, once again, their insincerity, hypocrisy & double standards,” Seyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted on Sunday.

The US cities are the scenes of brutality against protesters in the aftermath of the choking to death of unarmed African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis in late May.

Angry protests are spreading across the United States following Floyd’s tragic death.

Police have responded with tear gas canisters and rubber bullets to the protests that have so far engulfed at least 30 US cities. Minnesota, where the murder took place, has even activated the National Guard against the protesters in a rare move.

