The NNA correspondent at Rafic Hariri International Airport has reported the end of the fourth stage of the evacuation of Lebanese citizens and expatriates from abroad; a plan established by the government to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Middle East Airlines is scheduled to operate three flights today, the first from Doha (4:30 pm), the second from Madrid (7:00 pm), and the third from Accra (11:00 pm).

Source: NNA