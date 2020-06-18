A Lebanese medical team, composed of four doctors, three nurses and a number of technicians, is scheduled to head on Friday into Sierra Leone in order to help in the fight against the coronavirus upon the request of the Lebanese community in the African country.

The medical team, who had visited the foreign minister Nasif Hitti to inform him about their initiative hailed by the three presidents, will board an airplane heading into Sierra Leone to evacuate150 Lebanese expats.

The medical team will also convey a letter from President Michel Aoun to his Sierra Leonean counterpart to thank him for fostering the Lebanese expats and اhighlight the mutual ties between the two countries.

Source: Al-Manar English Website