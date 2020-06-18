Lebanese General Security announced on Thursday it has arrested 3 ISIL members who were planning terrorist attacks.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the General Security said that the arrests were part of efforts to pursue the movements of terrorist sleeper cells.

Following interrogations, the three confessed to pledging allegiance to ISIL and supported the terrorist group on social media, the statement said.

The three also sought to travel to Syria and Egypt in a bid to be part of the terrorist group, according to the statement.

Source: Al-Manar English Website