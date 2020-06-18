The Presidency of the Republic stated the goal of the national meeting, to be held Thursday 25th of June, at Baabda Palace, which is devoted to “Discuss and deliberate the general and political situation and seek calm, at multiple levels, to protect stability and civil peace, in addition to avoiding instabilities whose consequences may be dire, and destructive to the country, especially in light of the economic, financial and social conditions, which Lebanon has never witnessed before”.

The General Directorate of Protocol at the Presidency had sent written invitations, on behalf of the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, to the invitees: Speaker of the Parliament, Prime Minister, former Presidents of the Republic, former Prime Ministers, the Deputy of the Speaker of the Parliament, Party Chiefs, and heads of Parliamentary Blocs.

The President also held political, developmental, educational and administrative meetings, today at Baabda Palace.

Source: NNA