The Lebanese Army Command – Orientation Directorate – issued on Wednesday a statement in which it announced the military units in the south arrested a Sudanese man who had infiltrated into the occupied Palestinian territories before he was released by the Zionist enemy.

“A patrol from the Intelligence Directorate in the southern town of Alma al-Shaab has arrested a person of Sudanese nationality who had entered the occupied Palestinian territories and was arrested earlier by the Israeli enemy forces, before they released him and returned him to the Lebanese territories. Investigation is underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

The corpse of another Sudanese man has also found between the towns of Yareen and Al-Jabin, and the competent security authorities have taken over the investigations into the circumstances of his death.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA