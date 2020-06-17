Amid simmering tensions along the Line of Actual Control, unprecedented border clashes erupted between India and China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The face-off led to casualties and injuries on both the sides.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night, the nation’s armed forces have been given additional power to stock up war reserves. A green light has also been given to the Indian Navy to deploy its assets in the Strait of Malacca region where it can counter Chinese warships. The Strait of Malacca is one of the world’s major maritime choke-points and a primary shipping route for Chinese vessels.

According to sources, a call for coordination has been made for the three services – Army, Navy, and Air Force – to prioritise the requirements, where necessary. Similarly, Air Force assets, which includes over 100 fighter jets, have also been asked to move up to forward locations.

Sources added that the forces are operationally ready for intensive fighting but the order to stock up ammunition reserves is for more than a 20-day war.