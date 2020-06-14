Israeli occupation went ahead with its violations to Lebanese airspace on Sunday, with iyts warplanes flying over several regions across the country.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes staged mock raids over Beirut and its southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Meanwhile, enemy warplanes conducted low-altitude flights over the southern localities, especially over the Western Sector, Tyre, Sidon and Nabatieh regions, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli warplanes also flew at medium altitude over the Metn region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA