Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech via Al-Manar TV next Tuesday (June 16).

Sayyed Nasrallah will tackle latest developments at 20:30 on Tuesday (Beirut Time), Hezbollah Media Relations Office announced on Sunday.

Hezbollah S.G. recently appeared in an interview with Al-Nour Radio Station on May 26, on the 20th anniversary of Lebanon’s liberation from the Israeli occupation in 2000.

In that interview, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Resistance is preparing for the great war when the Israeli occupation will be “wiped off the map.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website