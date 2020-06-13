Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has taken a shot at Washington amid the ongoing anti-racism and police brutality protests rocking America after the police killing of African American George Floyd, accusing the US government of having a ‘knee on the neck’ approach to both its own people and other countries.

“A government whose policy is relying on ‘knee on neck’ of either its own people or others around the world should indeed [be] happy with #EconomicTerrorism and pressure on the public. But you see that not the Iranians’ neck, but your knee was wrung. You will soon kneel in front of the Iranian Nation,” Mousavi tweeted, responding to Trump administration Iran special representative Brian Hook’s recent comments about the US being “happy with the results of the sanctions imposed on Iran.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated dramatically in 2018, after the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and slapped the Islamic Republic with tough energy and banking sanctions, attempting to bring its energy exports down “to zero.”

Source: Sputnik