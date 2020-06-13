The Middle East Airlines (MEA) will continue to repatriate Lebanese citizens and expatriates in light of the Covid-19 global outbreak, as part of the fourth phase adopted by the Lebanese government, NNA correspondent said on Saturday.

Three flights are scheduled to arrive today as follows:

Frankfurt at 5:00 p.m.

Jeddah at 3:00 p.m.

Paris at 6:00 p.m.

It is woth noting that Beirut Airport will re-open as of July 1, 2020, with an operating capacity equivalent to 10 percent of the traffic compared to July 2019, with the resumption of private flights starting from June 24.

Source: NNA