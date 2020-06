The Lebanese ministry of public health issued Saturday its daily report in which it announced 20 new coronavirus cases, 9 of them for locals and 11 for arrivals, raising total to 1442.

The report added that 1874 PCR tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, adding that the number of cases of recovery from the coronavirus rose to 863.

According to the report, one new case of coronavirus death has been recorded, raising toll to 32.

Source: Al-Manar English Website