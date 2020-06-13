Public Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, disclosed Saturday, via his Twitter account, what he told to Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and the delegation of the Association of Banks, during an extraordinary cabinet session held Friday to address the monetary conditions, at the Grand Serail.

“People die because of their stolen and looted money, and not because of the Coronavirus,” the minister told Salameh.

“You have invested in people for a long time. Now is time to be with them and not to beg to transfer 200 dollars to their children who are abroad,” Hassan told the Association of Banks, which has been involved in the country’s reconstruction since 1960.

Source: NNA