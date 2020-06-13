Prime Minister, Dr. Hassan Diab, chaired a meeting devoted to discussing the issue of reopening Rafik Hariri International Airport. Were present:Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Zeina Akar, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Nassif Hatti, Interior and Municipalities Mohammad Fahmi, Public Health Dr. Hamad Hasan, Social Affairs and Tourism Ramzi Musharrafieh, Secretary General of the Higher Defense Council Major-General Mahmoud Al-Asmar, PM’s Advisor for Health Affairs Petra Khoury, Political Affairs Chief at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ghadi Khoury, and the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makie.

It was agreed to reopen the airport as of July 1, 2020, with an operating capacity equivalent to 10 percent of the traffic compared to July 2019, with the resumption of private flights starting from June 24.

It was decided that upon arrival of passengers to Rafik Hariri International Airport from countries that perform PCR tests, a sample will be taken for a second examination, and that passengers will be informed of the result within 24 hours by the examining entity.

Upon arrival of expatriates from countries that do not conduct PCR tests, a sample will be taken for them and they will be notified of the results within a period of 24 hours.

In the event that any positive results for those entering Lebanon, relevant travelers must observe home quarantine and follow the instructions of the Ministry of Public Health until they recover as per the approved medical protocol.

As for non-Lebanese wishing to travel to Lebanon, they must have a valid insurance policy for the duration of their stay in Lebanon, covering all treatment costs for the coronavirus epidemic on the Lebanese territory, and this service will also be available by insurance companies operating in Lebanon.

Source: NNA