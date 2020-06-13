The Lebanese President General Michel Aoun on Friday wondered whether a political plot was behind circulating rumors a day before about the exhange rate of the US Dollar against the national currency, adding that economic experts confirmed price jumps cannot be recorded within few hours.

During the cabinet session, President Aoun stressed that the Central Bank will inject cash dollar into the market in order to reduce its price, highlighting that the government, BDL and the private banks must assume the responsibility of the financial losses, not the depositors.

Source: Al-Manar English Website