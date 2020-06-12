American stock market indices have shown a significant decline on 11 June as the top exchange benchmarks have lost between 4 and 5% in value over the course of the day so far.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered the biggest loss, dropping by 1,412 points, or 5.23%, compared to the closure of the previous day. The S&P 500, measuring a broad array of the top 500 American companies, also dove by 150 points or 4.72% by 17:00 GTM, continuing the downward trend that started for the two indices after 8 June.

Unlike the Dow Jones and S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite Index, which mostly measures the performance of technology companies, only started to drop today after having had gradual growth since 13 May. The index lost 409 points, or 4.07%, by 17:00 GTM on 11 June.

