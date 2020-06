Sixteen people were injured in an earthquake that hit south-western Iran on 24 May, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has occurred in southern Iran, the Iranian Seismological Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles).

The shocks were registered at 9:48 p.m. local time (5:18 p.m. GMT). About an hour earlier, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred in the same area.