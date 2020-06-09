Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad Nakhale to offer condolences over the death of former S.G. Ramadan Abdallah Shallah.

Hezbollah War Media Center reported on Tuesday that Sayyed Nasrallah called Nakhale late Monday to offer condolences on Shallah’s demise.

Shallah died last Saturday at age of 62 following a long illness. He was laid to rest Sunday in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Shallah was one of the founders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. He led the movement for more than 20 years, after its founder, Fathi Shaghaghi, was assassinated in Malta in 1995.

Source: Hezbollah War Media Center