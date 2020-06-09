Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited today Dar al-Fatwa where he was received by the Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian. They held a meeting during which they discussed the situation in the country and the recent developments.

Former Premier then participated in the meeting of the Higher Islamic Council that convened under the chairmanship of Mufti Derian to discuss Islamic and national affairs.

After the meeting, Hariri told reporters: “Since I am a member of this council, I wanted to attend and emphasize the unity of Muslims, and the fact that coexistence is the only way for Lebanon. Any kind of extremism or fanaticism we see these days is a path towards the unknown. Thus, I emphasize my adherence to moderation and to the acceptance that there is another opinion in the country that must be heard, however we disagree with it. This must be from our side, as well as from the other side, which must respect the word of the people, their cry, demands and hunger.”

He added: “I came here to emphasize the unity of Muslims. Lebanon is the country of coexistence, and any slide in another direction leads to the fragmentation of Lebanon, and we will not allow this. We exist, we are a very large community, and we confirmed that today in the Council. Today I do not want to talk about politics. Today, I attended this meeting like any other member.

Source: NNA